WASHINGTON – A man accused in the serial killing and shooting of homeless people in New York City and Washington DC was arrested early Tuesday, police announced.

“ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC,” the DC Police Department announced at 5:40 a.m.

“He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips.”

The arrest came just hours after the police agency released clear facial photos of the prime suspect. He has been connected to two homicides and three attempted murders where homeless men were targeted in the two cities, New York Post reported.

After video footage caught the slaying of one of two homeless people shot in Soho on Saturday, the suspect was tied to crimes in both cities by a Metropolitan Police Department homicide captain who saw surveillance photos and realized they looked like the man his department was also chasing.

Thus far, ballistics have linked the same handgun to at least one shooting in each city. Police have not released the identity of the accused killer.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said Monday that “a ton of video and camera footage” assisted police in looking for one specific suspect, the Post reported.

“Turn yourself in. We’re coming for you. That’s the bottom line,” he had said. “Our reach is far and wide and we’re coming for you.”

The arrest carried $70,000 in rewards from multiple sources. It was not immediately clear if that was being claimed, but DC police had thanked the community “for all your tips.”