Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a suspect dead and two officers wounded in Midtown Tuesday morning.

Officials say shortly before 8 a.m., they were called to the 200 block of 11th Street at Piedmont Avenue in Midtown, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

According to witness Ramon Terry, who lives and owns a gym in the area, the suspect walked up to him shortly before the shooting and had a quick conversation.

The man, who has not been identified, walked up the street. Next thing he knew, Terry said, the suspect started firing into the air.

BREAKING NEWS: @Atlanta_Police say officer involved shooting in Midtown sends officer to hospital. No word on officer's condition or other person involved. Live reports on @GoodDayAtlanta @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ser8YceCjQ — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) March 17, 2020

As a result, Terry called Atlanta police. When a responding officer engaged the suspect on the street, police say the suspect fired, grazing the officer in the head. Consequently, the officer returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second officer is also believed to have been grazed by gunfire, police said. The condition of that individual was undisclosed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assume the shooting investigation.