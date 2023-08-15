Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The University of Chicago commissioned a survey and the results are alarming. It found that 30 million adults in the U.S. believe the use of violence is okay if that is what it takes to keep former President Donald Trump from assuming the White House for a second term.

The study revealed that 11.6 percent of Americans agree that a “use of force” is tolerable to “Prevent Donald Trump from becoming president.” This amounts to about 30 million people.

The survey took place in June 2023 involving a total of 3,543 adults in the U.S., with a reported margin of error of two to three percentage points, the Post Millennial reported.

Conversely, the same study determined that the number of Americans who say the use of force is justified to return Trump to the White House has shot up from 6 million people in the past few months to about 18 million. This is almost half the amount of people who justified using violence to keep Trump out of office, according to the news outlet.

Therefore, based upon the study, it appears that roughly 48 million people in the U.S. believe the use of force is justified one way or the other.

University of Chicago professor Robert Pape, who led the research, said, “The public is more radicalized than it was in April and it’s really quite significant. We’ve been tracking this quite a while, and this is a really big bump.”

