PARK RIDGE, N.J. — An employee at a New Jersey Starbucks has been arrested and fired for spitting in numerous drinks belonging to police officers, local authorities said.

Kevin Trejo, 21, was arrested on Monday after it was determined that he spat into the drinks of several officers at a Park Ridge location.

“Under the current COVID threat, it is extremely disturbing to think that someone would intentionally spit in your drink,” Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said, NorthJersey.com reported.

It was unclear specifically how many drinks were contaminated due to Trejo’s actions.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said Trejo’s behavior was ‘reprehensible’ and shared that the employee had been fired, Daily Mail reported.

“We will continue to support Park Ridge Police in their investigation and have a deep respect for the Park Ridge Police Department and the officers who help keep our partners and communities safe,” the spokesperson added.

‘We believe this was an isolated act but it does not remove the shock and disgust that our officers feel,’ Rampolla said.

He added that officers who were possibly exposed to the coronavirus will be tested for the virus.

Trejo was charged with subjecting a law enforcement officer to bodily fluid, purposely tampering with a law enforcement officer’s drink and creating a hazardous environment.

“Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn’t be while getting coffee,” Patrick Colligan, president of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, said in a statement.