Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In a startling exhortation, the CEO of Starbucks is closing 16 profitable stores nationwide due to crime issues that he’s blamed on the cities’ woke, irresponsible leaders, as they’re “abdicating their responsibility” for public safety.

Howard Schultz said “America has become unsafe” after he announced that 16 stores will close in several Democrat-run cities in the country since staff members are being attacked and reports of drug use at the popular venues has become untenable, the Daily Mail reported.

The cities set to see closures include the company’s hometown of Seattle, as well as four other left-leaning monopolies in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland and D.C – where crime rates have spiked due to woke policies, including police cuts and inattention to quality of life issues that are root causes to public safety.

Six of the businesses getting shuttered are located in Los Angeles, Law Officer previously reported.

EXCLUSIVE: Today at an internal meeting CEO Howard Schultz said: "Starbucks is a window into America… we are facing things in which the stores were not built for… we're listening to our people and closing stores, & this is just the beginning. There are gonna be many more. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/E9ayQqSmB8 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 13, 2022

In two leaked video excerpts of Schultz speaking at an internal meeting, shared by Ari Hoffman of KVI-AM talk radio in Seattle, Schultz said he was stunned to learn that one of the primary concerns of their retail partners is their “own personal safety.”

In many locations, bathrooms have devolved into dens of debauchery, regularly occupied by criminal vagrants and homeless people to use drugs and engage in other illicit behavior. The environment has become unsafe for employees operating these venues.

In the leaked video excerpts, Schultz said, “In my view at the local, state, and federal level, these governments across the country and leaders, mayors, and governors and city councils have abdicated their responsibility in fighting crime and addressing mental illness.”

Continuing, he said, “And we’re going to have to refine and transform and modernize many of the things we do to meet the needs of our customers in a very changing operating environment.”

Not only are “profitable” stores closing, but Shultz said the demand for Starbucks by their customers has “never been greater.” Nevertheless, the services cannot be provided in unsafe conditions.

In another brief video, Schultz said, “I don’t have to spend too much time on what’s going on in the country and how America has become unsafe, but you all read the press release the last couple of days about the fact that we are beginning to close stores that are not unprofitable.”

Moreover, he declared, “It has shocked me that one of the primary concerns that our retail partners have is their own personal safety. And then we heard the stories about what happens in our bathrooms, the issues with mental illness, homelessness and crime.”

“Starbucks is a window into America, we have stores in every community,” Schultz said. “We are facing things in which the stores were not built for.”

He also warned that more stores will close as a result of the ongoing malaise in America, the Daily Mail reported.

“We’re listening to our people and closing stores, and this is just the beginning. There are going be many more,” Schultz warned.

Schultz blamed elected leaders of the Democrat cities where the stores are closing "at the local state and federal level, these governments… and leaders, mayors & governors & city councils have advocated their responsibility in fighting crime & addressing mental illness. pic.twitter.com/M8vTJgchCE — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 13, 2022

Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson, senior vice presidents of Starbucks U.S. operations previously announced the closures via an internal email distributed to employees, Law Officer reported earlier this month.

In the communication to employees, the senior executives said the company was prioritizing “creating a safe, welcoming, and kind third place.”

Starbucks’ Third Place policy emphasizes that its venues should be a “safe and welcoming public space” and employees, such as baristas, are encouraged and expected to address “disruptive behaviors.”

Without a safe place to operate, the major coffee giant is proving they will close their doors.