Four people passing by stopped to help, including some who sought to retrieve the child. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and police said they arrested Watson after finding evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

Because of the fire, the child suffered severe burns on his body and is listed in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center. Watson was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before she was taken to jail, WIS-TV reported.

“It was just wild to me. I would’ve never expected anybody I knew to do something like that, especially not Caylin. I can’t think of any sane person doing this especially to a child,” Dallas Tenley, a former classmate of Watson, said, ABCNews4 reported.

Family members of the boy said he is “an amazing child with the most gorgeous blue eyes anyone has ever seen.”

Watson is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and is now facing multiple charges: Attempted murder, first and third-degree arson, abuse, and infliction of great bodily injury upon a child. Her bond has been denied.

Prior to the incident on Sunday, Watson had no arrest records.