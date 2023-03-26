Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left six children dead and two adults injured in Robertson County early Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

All six children killed in the crash on the Tennessee highway were girls. The car they were traveling in — a red Toyota Camry — suddenly left the road near exit 24 on I-24 West in Robertson County around 2 a.m., according to authorities.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle, which also carried two adults, rolled over, first responders said. The children and a female adult were ejected as the car flipped, WSMV reported.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was air-lifted to a nearby medical center. The man was taken to another hospital. The condition of the adults was not immediately known. The victims names and ages have not yet been released.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly wreck. They said the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder beneath a bridge.

Six children were ejected from the vehicle after it crashed into the shoulder. (Screenshot WSMV)

A pickup truck was also disabled at the scene. The truck appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the interstate underneath the Jack Teasley Road bridge. It remains unclear how the truck was involved in the Camry crashing, which came to rest a half mile down the road, according to WSMV.

The highway remained closed for several hours between exits 19 and 24 as law enforcement officials conducted the investigation, the New York Post reported.

