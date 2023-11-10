Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. – Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said, “I can’t make this stuff up” as he voiced frustrations after his agency was contacted and asked to help Target with retail theft issues.

Sheriff Cooper made the comments Thursday on social media after the sheriff’s office was solicited by Target to assist with ongoing shoplifting issues involving mostly “known transients.”

The sheriff articulated the details below, which are similar to frustrations experienced by law enforcement officers nationwide when dealing with businesses and people who are more concerned with optics than actually solving a problem.

I can’t make this stuff up. Recently, we tried to help Target. Our Property Crimes detectives and sergeant were contacted numerous times by Target to help them with shoplifters, mostly who were known transients. We coordinated with them and set up an operation with detectives and our North POP team. At the briefing, we were told by their head of regional security that we could not contact suspects inside the store; we could not handcuff suspects in the store; and if we arrested someone, they wanted us to procees them outside… behind the store… in the rain. We were told they didn’t want to create a scene inside the store and have people film it and put it on social media. They didn’t want negative press. Unbelievable. Our deputies watched a lady on camera bring in her own shopping bags, go down the body wash isle, and grab a bunch of Native body washes. Then she went to customer service and return them! Target chose to do nothing and simply let it happen. Yet somehow, locking up deodorant and raising prices on everyday items we need to survive is their best answer.

Sheriff Cooper concluded his comments by saying, “We don’t tell big retail how to do their jobs, they shouldn’t tell us how to do ours.”

We couldn’t agree more!

