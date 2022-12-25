Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Target has recalled around 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two kids died after reportedly “became entrapped” in the blanket’s cover, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A recall information page on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website states that a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina reportedly “became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket” and died after suffocating in April 2022.

Fox Business reports that Target has received “four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets,” including the two deaths, according to the commission.

The commission states that children can become “entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket.”

Target is asking customers to stop using the weighted blanket and contact the store for a refund.

The blankets were sold exclusively at Target from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.