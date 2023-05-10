Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Jimmy Meeks, former Hurst, Texas police officer and owner of Sheepdog Seminars, wants to invite officers to the Fort Worth, Texas Sheepdog Seminar with Lieutenant Colonel Dave Grossman (ret.).

The seminar is on Friday, June 2. There will be two sessions: one in Ft Worth in the morning, and a second one in the afternoon in Burleson (7 miles south of Ft Worth).

The cost for police is only $15.00. For more info, or to reserve a seat, go to https://www.sheepdogsafetytraining.com/ft-worth-tx-friday-june-2