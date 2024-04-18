Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Mesa Baptist Church of Rio Rancho, New Mexico will host its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 19. This will be the 15th year that the church has honored police officers from around the state. The special service in honor of the police starts at 10:00 a.m.

The appreciation day for police — and all police personnel — began under the leadership of its former pastor, Jeff Carr. Carr is a local police chaplain in the Rio Rancho area, and is well-known for his avid support of police officers across the country. He is also a guest speaker at churches around the country who have also hosted such events in honor of police.

“The Bible says we are to give honor unto honor is due, and I think that’s a command God wants us to do,” Carr says.

About Forty-five police officers, spouses, children and MOS attended the first service, and in 2023, over 300 showed up. About 75 of them were officers. “We do this to show our appreciation, and our gratefulness for their service and all that they do to keep us safe.”

The service includes a dinner after the morning worship service. In addition, various kinds of gifts, donated by local police supporters, will also be given away. One of this year’s gifts includes a large gun safe. When the door to the safe opens a blue and red light bar begins to flash and it plays the song, “Bad Boys.”

This year’s speaker is retired Texas Police Officer Jimmy Meeks. Meeks served five years as an officer in Oklahoma, and 35 in Texas. He has spoken at such events across the country.

Carr added that almost 200 officers, spouses, children, dispatchers and MOS have already signed up for this year’s event, and he expects more. The event is free, but registration is required.

For more info, or to register, click here.