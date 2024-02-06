Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – Intense dashcam video from a private automobile showed the moment a pickup truck slammed into gas pumps in rural northwest New Mexico, igniting a fireball of destruction at a local gas station/convenient store.

“Oh my f—ing, God!” TikTok user @extrezionx can be heard exclaiming in the video as he witnessed the alarming crash at the Speedway station off NM-170 in La Plata, Fox News Digital reported.

The crash occurred Feb. 4. The TikTok user said he was approaching the Speedway gas station to refuel during a road trip from Seattle to Mississippi when the eye-popping collision took place, causing the overhead canopy to collapse, according to the Storyful account.

“What the f—?” he blurted out twice before pulling into a small post office next to the gas station following the dramatic impact.

“I gave a statement to the local sheriff, and they needed footage for documentation,” @extrezionx told Storyful. “They also followed up with me stating the woman that I helped pull out of the truck had actually had a seizure.”

According to @extrezionx, the driver somehow managed to survive the crash with minor injuries.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying deputies responded to the scene at about 5:55 p.m. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, corroborating the information reported by the witness.

The driver apparently had no recollection of the collision, Fox News Digital reported.

“The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office reminds individuals with medical conditions to adhere to prescribed treatments and exercise caution when operating motor vehicles,” a sheriff’s office statement said.