LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A New Mexico police officer was stabbed to death on Sunday and a witness to the homicide fatally shot the officer’s attacker, according to law enforcement authorities.

Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez of the Las Cruces Police Department was responding to a trespassing call in the 300 block of south Valley Drive Sunday just before 5 p.m. when he was stabbed, the agency said in a news release.

Hernandez, who was “stabbed at least once,” was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Authorities revealed that a witness shot the unnamed attacker, who also died.

“The investigation is in the very early stages but, at this point, police believe Hernandez was stabbed by the suspect who allegedly trespassed onto the property. So far, the investigation has also revealed that the perpetrator was shot and killed by someone who witnessed at least part of the interaction,” Las Cruces Police said in a press statement.

After the stabbing occurred, the witness used the officer’s radio to summon help.

The suspect was only identified as 29-year-old male. Police will release his name once his family has been notified.

Officer Hernandez hailed from El Paso, Texas. He had been with the Las Cruces Police Department for two years. He “leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 10 and 2.”

LCPD “will have additional information and anticipates holding a news conference early this week,” the agency said in the press statement.

