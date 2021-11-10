Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















SAN FRANCISCO — The effort to recall divisive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, 41, was overwhelmingly successful as the backers to bounce him from office received about 80,000 signatures in October when only 51,325 were required.

The June 7 election will be consolidated with the California statewide primary election, Breitbart reported.

Elections officials made the announcement on Tuesday, much to the delight of many who have watched te city suffer. It will give residents of the politically liberal city a chance to keep or oust a polarizing figure and former public defender who has been in the job of DA for less than two years, yet has been anything but a prosecutor.

Boudin’s growing group of critics say he’s failed to prosecute repeat offenders, allowing them to commit more crimes that have contributed to the deterioration of the city’s quality of life. For example, retail theft has been completely ignored in the city, to the point that Walgreen’s has closed 22 stores in the past several years, Law Officer reported.

Boudin’s supporters laud his progressive policies of ending mass incarceration. However, the end result means people that should be in prison are roaming the streets.

Earlier this year the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association took aim at Boudin as a mother grieved the loss of her daughter who was mowed down and killed during a hit-and-run double-fatality on New Year’s Eve. Law and order proponents steadfastly argued the suspect should have remained behind bars (for prior offenses) given his lengthy criminal record, according to Law Officer.

The recall campaign is optimistic with the wave of support to oust the man who appears to have no interest in fulfilling the role of a prosecutor.

“We have tremendous momentum on our side that is growing daily in every corner of San Francisco,” said recall campaign chair Mary Jung in a statement, and pledged to “help ensure San Francisco has a DA that makes public safety their number one priority.”

