A highway in Tennessee has been shut down due to a suspicious vehicle just days after a Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.

The Daily Mail reports that the message playing urged people to “evacuate” occurred just 30 miles from the original explosion.

According to WKRN, Highway 231 South in Wilson County was closed Sunday afternoon.

NASHVILLE POLICE NAME ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ IN CHRISTMAS DAY EXPLOSION

Rutherford County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a box truck parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the truck had been ‘playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.’

They said the truck had been parked outside a convenience store in Rutherford making the announcement before making its way to Wilson County.

‘As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated during the active investigation.

The driver was stopped and has been detained. An evacuation of the area in underway.

Earlier Sunday, Nashville Police said a Tennessee man named Anthony Quinn Warner is under investigation in connection with the bombing that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas.

BREAKING: @MNPDNashville officer says the RV used in the #nashvillebombing was playing the song “Downtown” by Petula Clark. Lyrics: “When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go downtown.” pic.twitter.com/ywodTutLM0 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) December 27, 2020

Investigators are trying to determine who set off a bomb inside a recreational vehicle Friday morning, injuring three people and damaging more than 40 businesses. They are also working to identify human remains found at the scene.

A motive has not yet been confirmed but reports indicate that Warner was paranoid about 5g spying on Americans and the At&T Building may have been a potential target for the blast.

The bomb caused damage that affected communications in several states.