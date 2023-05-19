Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CRANSTON, R.I. – The Cranston Police Department in Rhode Island released bodycam footage that shows the arrest of a city councilman who was discovered sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle. According to police, the local politician was in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly (R) was taken into custody Monday morning after a witness called police regarding a man who appeared to be having a medical episode in his car, Fox News Digital reported.

Reilly, 41, was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car when police arrived on scene. Bodycam footage picked up one officer telling Reilly, “You have a crack pipe in your hands.”

According to the police report, an officer observed that he appeared to have difficulty breathing or was choking. Video released by police shows the officer shaking Reilly awake before searching him and his automobile.

“It was a relapse,” Reilly reportedly told police. “I’ve been clean for 13 years. I just got back into this.”

Reilly received a medical evaluation before he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol unit. He was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule 2 narcotic, according to law enforcement authorities.

The arrest unraveled Reilly’s political standing in the community as he resigned from the city council, Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins announced Thursday. He also resigned as chairman of the Cranston Republican Party on Tuesday.

“​Early this morning my office assisted Matt Reilly and filed his letter of resignation from the Cranston City Council as the Ward Six councilmember. Matt made the right decision to step down so that he can focus his full attention on his well-being and young family,” Hopkins said in a statement, Fox News reported.

“With this action, a difficult week for our city has closure and it allows our local government leaders to focus on their responsibilities and mission to proceed without the distraction of this unfortunate personal matter for one of our councilmembers,” the mayor said. “Upon reflection, Matt Reilly chose to put the interests of his constituents above his political interests.”