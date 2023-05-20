Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson spent part of his Saturday morning bringing a treat to police officers in Rhode Island, where he is currently working for the production of “Good Burger 2.”

Thompson and Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong brought coffee and donuts for Newport (RI) police officers during the shift change between late watch and day watch.

WCVB reports that on Thursday, the filming of “Good Burger 2” began at the site of a former Friendly’s restaurant in North Providence, which closed in 2019.

Thompson and Mitchell are reprising their roles as Dexter and Ed from the first “Good Burger” movie, which debuted in 1997.

Thompson and Mitchell confirmed a “Good Burger” sequel was in the works during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in March.