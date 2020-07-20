LOS ANGELES — California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was seen pulling over to keep an eye on deputies conducting a traffic stop involving a black man in Los Angeles, according to a report.

The caustic representative was driving in her district this weekend when she saw a L.A. County Sheriff's patrol car. She saw the deputies in the process of detaining a black man and that's all the info she needed. As a result, she hit the brakes and jumped out, TMZ reported . "They stopped a brother so I stopped to see what they were doing," Waters said on the video.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA 43) making sure the brother pulled over is having his rights protected! Queen! pic.twitter.com/sT9Mk3Tz7X — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) July 19, 2020 Apparently, she was not particularly well-received, because the Congresswoman says the deputies told her she parked illegally, so she was in danger of getting a ticket. “They said I’m in the wrong place and they’re going to give me a ticket. That’s OK as long as I watch them,” she continued. As police agencies hear from their leaders regarding traffic enforcement, most maintain the importance of this discipline to public safety.

In a joint statement, the police unions for Los Angeles, San Jose and San Francisco said that reckless driving, speeding and driving while under the influence are all dangerous “traffic” enforcement violations, Fox News reported.

“We do not believe that the public wants lax enforcement of those incidents by non-sworn individuals,” the unions said. “Traffic stops are some of the most dangerous actions police officers take. What happens when the felon with an illegal gun gets pulled over by the parking police? Nothing good, we’re sure of that.”