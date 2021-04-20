Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Rep. Maxine Waters — who has been blasted for calling on protesters to “get more confrontational” if former officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted of murder charges in George Floyd’s death — reportedly asked for police protection during her trip to Minneapolis.

A document obtained and published by Townhall appears to show that the Democratic congresswoman requested a police escort to the city, where she called for people to “stay in the streets” during the unrest.

Waters, 82, flew to Minnesota-St. Paul International Airport on Saturday and demanded a guilty verdict for the former officer “or else.”

The document published by the outlet lists the “requesting organization” as the US Capitol Police and the “name of the primary protectee” as Waters, who was flying on Delta.

“Police escort In & Out,” is listed as a special request on the document, which describes the “risk factor” as “moderate.”

Waters stood alongside demonstrators in Brooklyn Center on Sunday morning – breaking a curfew set by police — to encourage them to make their voices heard following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright and ahead of the closing arguments in Chauvin’s trial, New York Post reported.

“We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice,” she urged the crowd, who earlier had been chanting: “No good cops in a racist system!” “F–K your curfew!” and “No justice, no peace!”

“We’re looking for a guilty verdict” in the Chauvin case, Waters said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away, we’ve got to get more confrontational.”

The judge in Chauvin’s murder trial slammed Waters, saying her statements could lead to the whole case “being overturned.”

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday, Waters said she went to Minnesota as a “kind of Auntie Maxine” to lend her support for the protesters following Wright’s death.

Wright, 20, was killed as he tried to flee from a police detention on April 11 after officers discovered he had an arrest warrant related to attempted armed robbery.

Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter apparently thought she was deploying her Taser when she shot Wright. She has since resigned and is facing manslaughter charges, Law Officer reported.

Since the incident, violence has erupted in the city, where dozens have been arrested amid rioting and looting.

The Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post. Efforts to reach Waters’ office were unsuccessful early Tuesday.