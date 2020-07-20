KERRVILLE, Texas — Twelve members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were injured — three of them fatally — in a head-on crash on a Texas highway involving a man authorities say was driving intoxicated when he crossed a divider.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the group was on a ride Saturday afternoon celebrating the club’s birthday on Highway 16 just south of Kerrville when someone crossed over the center stripe and ran into them, Fox 29 reported.

“There were three fatalities and nine members taken to the hospital in critical condition,” sheriff’s officials said. “The person that crossed the center stripe has been arrested for several counts of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault.”

Hill Country Community Journal quoted the sheriff’s office as saying the person who was arrested was Ivan Robles Navejas, 28, of Center Point, Texas.

The bikers killed were Joseph Paglia, of Chicago, Jerry Wayne Harbour, of Houstion, and Michael White, of Chicago.

Joseph Paglia, President of the Chicago chapter, Retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept

Jerry Wayne Harbour from Houston, Thin Blue Line Ambassador, Lt. Col. Army (retired) and Pilot for Eastern Airlines (Retired)

Michael White, Secretary of the Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer, U.S. Army (retired)

The club was holding a meeting in Bandera, Texas, for the Thin Blue Line Foundation, according to David Weed, a spokesman for the group.

“Several of our members had gone on a leisurely motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville this morning before the meeting,” he said according to Fox 29.

The Thin Blue Line LE MC is described as a “law enforcement motorcycle club, whose members are active duty, retired or reserve law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies and jurisdictions, along with our civilian friends who support us in our profession. Together, we share the love of American-made motorcycles, the wind in our faces and the brotherhood of like-minded motorcyclists. As a fraternal organization, we strive to support one another, law enforcement professionals and our community. Our colors clearly identify our affiliation with law enforcement and we are bound by our oath of office and law enforcement ‘code of ethics.’ Our members reflect a positive image for our profession and our club.”

Weed said those killed and injured were struck head-on.