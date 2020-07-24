An illegal immigrant caused a South Texas motorcycle crash, killing three men, in a tragedy that “should have never happened,” three members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club said Friday.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” member David Weed told host Brian Kilmeade that last Saturday started out like “any other day.” Twenty-five of their members were en route to their annual foundation meeting near San Antonio when Ivan Robles Navejas, 28, a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally, plowed into the front of their group.

“It’s really [an] unfortunate tragedy that happened,” Armando Florido said. “We do ride in a formation that is staggered in order to keep us safer. But, this gentleman crossed the middle line and came straight on and hit the first bike. And, it was a domino effect with an explosion and it was a really sad scene to see.”

“This is something that should have never happened,” he told Kilmeade. “This is something that should have been taken care of on his first offense while he was trying to become a citizen of this country, this great country that we live in.”

“We are going to miss these guys. These were great gentlemen. These guys are the front liners, the guys that run in when everybody is running away. And, it’s really a heartbreaking event,” he added.

Killed in the crash were Jerry Harbour, of Houston, road name “Wings,” retired police detective Joseph Paglia of Chicago, and Michael White, an officer in suburban Chicago. Four members were critically injured in the event.

Rico Garcia told Kilmeade that the crash “brings back deja vu” of a 2019 fatal crash that killed seven riders of the ‘Marine Jarheads’ motorcycle club.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23 – who had just obtained his U.S. green card – swerved into the oncoming vehicles as he reached down to retrieve something. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later filed a detainer against Zhukovskyy following his arrest on seven counts of negligent homicide, Law Officer reported.

“So, it brings back those types of memories,” Garcia remarked. “These guys had families that love them. They were pillars of the community. Jerry Harbour “Wings” was a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and he also was a retired airline pilot for Eastern Airlines. And, he was our ambassador. He would go around talking to people and he made a significant difference in every life that he touched.”