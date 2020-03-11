— Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown of the Raleigh Police Department held a press conference at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning in response to an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday. Dozens of protesters marched in downtown Raleigh late Tuesday night, some of whom burned flags and damaged property, after the Raleigh Police Department said an officer shot an armed man. Demonstrators also made an appearance at Deck-Brown’s residence.

According to the report, Judge Shirley agreed to release video footage from the officer-involved shooting of 26-year-old Javier Torres that took place around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday by North Rogers Lane and New Bern Avenue.

According to the Wake County District Attorney, Torres is in stable condition and his family had been notified. The DA had no objection to the video being released.

One specific angle of the video will not be released, as the judge determined it to be an invasion of the victims privacy while he was receiving care.

In 911 calls released by the Raleigh Police Department, a caller said eight men were near Sopranos Grill and Sheetz at North Rogers Lane and New Bern Avenue. One of the men had a gun, the caller said.

“He’s flashing it around,” the caller said. “Not sure he’s using the gun, but he’s flashing.”

In a later 911 call, a person said a man had threatened the caller at a restaurant and had said, “It’s done — it’s a wrap. You’re done.”

Police said officers responded to the scene around 6:40 p.m. and found a man matching the description from the 911 caller. The suspect ran from responding officers, and officers ordered the man to drop his gun while they chased him on foot.

Police said an officer then shot the suspect once.

Police did not say whether Torres pointed his gun at officers.

Torres was taken to WakeMed. His condition was not released.

A handgun matching the description given by the 911 caller was found at the scene.

No officers were injured, police said.