CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man who was with a 13-year-old male teen fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer’s attention, according to reports.

Prosecutors said Saturday that Ruben Roman, 21, is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29, AP reported.

Prosecutors say he and 13-year-old Adam Toledo fled the scene together, with officers in pursuit. They say Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him. Roman was ordered held on $150,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and gun possession.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for a new foot pursuit policy to be implemented by CPD after the fatal shooting, Law Officer reported.