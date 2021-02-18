Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















Following the numerous race riots of 2020, questions regarding racial discrimination and income inequality have wholly permeated the defining American spirit that is being played out in protests and anti-protests. No group has dominated this conversation more than the left-wing Black Lives Matter organization — a group with Marxist leaders forwarding many controversial ideas, such as the theory of “systemic racism.”

Many Americans are afraid to voice their political opinions when it comes to these sorts of emotionally-charged subjects, a fact supported by a Cato Institute survey from 2020. The inquiry confirmed that as many as 62 percent of Americans are afraid to voice their political opinions.

