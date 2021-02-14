New York — Despite the once-popular demands to “defund the police,” New York City residents are now demanding the exact opposite: they’re demanding more police. After a series of gruesome stabbings and slashings, and with a massive manhunt underway, it seems New Yorkers are terrified to ride the subways, the New York Post reported.
Fortunately, the New York Police Deparment has heard their cries for help, and more than 500 more officers will be deployed according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.
However, it is difficult to ignore how New York is yet another city struggling with violent crime in the wake of the “defund the police” movement. And like a lot of other people who have heard nothing but cries to “defund the police” in the past several months, you could say we’re a bit confused to hear the demands for more police.
So to help us sort out the confusion, we think America needs an explanation of some sort, if not “accountability” for the rising crime as well.
Therefore, we’d like to hear what supporters of the “defund the police” movement have to say. In fact, for the sake of ever-so-popular inclusivity, anyone with virtue-signaling hashtags, memes, and other self-righteous nonsense supporting the “defund the police” movement scattered about their social media accounts is of course welcome to speak up as well.
The Irony & Ignorance of the “Defund the Police” Movement
And just to be clear, we’re not asking. Like you, WE ARE DEMANDING supporters of the “defund the police movement” to speak out.
Please tell us how your plan to defund and decrease policing efforts to fight crime is working. Please give us an update on all that magical progress not a single city in America has yet to see. And please tell the terrified New York City residents, like residents in so many other cities, that they should not be afraid because your movement will keep them safe.
And please allow us to make a few other demands because your ignorance—that is, your decision to ignore the stupidity of emboldening criminal behavior and the alarming rise in violent crime in American cities—has become ignorable, according to your own terms, no less.
Open Letter to Ignorance & "Defund the Police" Supporters
Dear BLM leaders, politicians, prosecutors, and others who support "defunding the police":
On behalf of every law enforcement officer in America—and every person who wants to live without fear—we hereby make the following demands.
- WE DEMAND supporters of the “defund the police” movement and the self-righteous leaders of the BLM movement to explain how defunding the police will reduce crime on New York City subways or anywhere else in America.
- WE DEMAND ignorant politicians who put pandering to popular stupidity ahead of public safety to speak up as well. And feel free to hold yourselves accountable for all the increasing violent crime across America while you’re at it.
- WE DEMAND every woke-minded prosecutor, lawmaker, judge, and other so-called progressive criminal justice professional to explain how YOUR actions and policies will fix rising violent crime, whether specifically in New York City subways, or generally anywhere people want to feel safe.
- WE DEMAND details about how defunding law enforcement is going to improve public safety and stop skyrocketing violent crime.
- WE DEMAND that you explain why people are no longer making demands to “defund the police”—but making desparate pleas for more police.
Also, to be emphatically clear, we are not asking for the sake of empty rhetoric. We are asking for specifics. We are asking about the consequences of your words. And we’re asking because we are tired of watching honorable law enforcement officers struggle to keep other safe, while you continue to make completely senseless—and now clearly dangerous—demands to “defund the police.”
Lastly, as you may have heard, “silence causes violence.” So please speak up and explain how your demands for “defunding the police” have made America safer.
WE—supporters of common sense and civility—eagerly await your reply…
—Defend The Heroes