KENDALL, N.Y. – A school teacher who taught special education in upstate New York was found dead in her classroom last week, Kendall Central School announced.

Courtney Fannon, 29, was found unresponsive in her empty classroom after school hours on Friday, March 8, according the a news release from the school.

Although life-saving measures were taken, both Fannon and her unborn baby were declared dead at 6:30 p.m. at a local hospital. A cause of death has not yet been released, Fox News Digital reported.

Fannon was pregnant with a girl who was to be named, Hadley Jaye. She married Kurtis Fannon on Aug. 20, 2022, and the couple was about four weeks away from expecting the arrival of their baby, according to a GoFundMe page.

“For those who did not have the wonderful opportunity to meet or get to know Courtney, there is an endless amount of positive and good things that can only be said about her,” the GoFundMe said. “She was loving, genuine and organized in a way that always placed her students ahead of herself, ultimately changing the lives of her students and caregivers, always for the positive.”

“As we mourn, we also ask that you hold your loved ones just a little tighter over the next few days, you never know if you will have a tomorrow with them,” the post read.

Teaching special needs students was a “passion” for Fannon, the school said, while noting she always had a friendly smile on her face.

“Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day,” the school said. “When she wasn’t in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello.”

