ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Port Authority of Allegheny County Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko.
The Port Authority is extending condolences to Lt. DiPippa and his family after Arko passed away, KDKA reported.
Arko was 12-years-old and served the Port Authority Police for over ten years.
Please join us in extending our deepest condolences to Lt. DiPippa and his family in the loss of K9 Arko at 12.5 years…
Posted by Port Authority of Allegheny County Police on Friday, October 16, 2020
What Are Your Thoughts?