As a Texas police officer is in critical condition, fighting for his life, one Miami Beach politician boldly claims that their city should infect first responders on purpose with the potentially deadly virus.

The outrageous claim came from City of Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola.

“If you contract COVID-19 and recover, are you immune for life,” Arriola said at a public meeting on Friday.

Arriola’s verbal proposal was that the city consider the notion of infecting its first responders so they could develop antibodies.

“Might we start thinking about — it’s dangerous but bold… our first responders voluntarily taking one for the team, going through the two weeks — guys, we’ve got to be serious about this — and then developing the immunity?” the commissioner suggested.

Arriola’s full comments are below:

Are there any doctors in the audience? (silence) I don’t know. ‘Cause I’ve reached out to a couple of doctor friends to confirm. I don’t know yet, but I’ve been trying to research and no one’s answered the question: Do you develop — once you have the coronavirus, assuming you make it through — do you have immunity? Some doctors have told me yes.

To the extent that that is true, might we start thinking about — it’s dangerous but bold — it’s like a chickenpox, thank you, with our first responders voluntarily taking one for the team, going through the two weeks — guys, we’ve got to be serious about this — and then developing the immunity? … It is our job to think boldly, and we’ve got to start thinking about this.

The National Fraternal Order of Police spoke out after the incident, demanding an apology after the comments:

“Let us assure you, there is nothing bold about intentionally infecting human beings with a pandemic just because of who they are. Police Officers “take one for the team” everyday commissioner. Purposely harming us and our families with your idiotic idea is not what anyone expects of our elected officials. The entire first responder community deserves an apology for your disgusting and dangerous remarks.”