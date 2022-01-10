Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

As fear of coronavirus has dramatically changed society in the past two years, more people are demanding truth since it appears we’ll need to learn to live with COVID in perpetuity and data has been weaponized to create lifestyle-demanding-controls for nefarious reasons.

Hence, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky finally acknowledged a medical reality that people have argued over, and that is a majority of COVID deaths are suffered by patients with multiple diseases.

Asked on ABC’s “Good Morning America” about a study showing that vaccines targeting COVID-19 and its variants have successfully prevented serious illness, Dr. Walensky admitted, “The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities. So, really, these are people who were unwell to begin with,” the Daily Wire reported.

Therefore, another logical question that needs to be answered is how many of the deaths have been attributed to COVID when the actual cause of death should be classified as another primary contributing disease.

On Sunday, Walensky was questioned by Bret Baier of Fox News as he asked how many of the 800k+ COVID deaths in America were “with COVID” as opposed to “from COVID.”

Baier inquired, “Do you know how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID are from COVID or how many are with COVID but they had other comorbidities? Do you have that breakdown?”

“Yes, of course with Omicron we’re following that very carefully,” Walensky replied, without providing a straightforward answer, the Daily Wire reported. “Our death registry, of course, takes a few weeks to — and is a — takes a few weeks to collect, and of course, Omicron has just been with us for a few weeks, but those data will be forthcoming.”

Walenksy elaborated on her comments, noting that all patients entering hospitals are being tested for COVID-19, the Post Millennial reported.

“In some hospitals that we’ve talked to, up to 40 percent of the patients who are coming in with COVID are coming in not because they’re sick with COVID but because they’re coming in with something else and have had COVID or the omicron variant detected,” she said.

Candace Owens had a noteworthy tweet on the topic: “This is amazing. ‘Our death registry takes a few weeks to collect…’ So how the hell was CNN able to run a minute by minute death ticker when this all began?”

So how the hell was CNN able to run a minute by minute death ticker when this all began? We have been lied to from the very beginning. Covid has been a fear campaign used to radically transform our society. https://t.co/OpdSRWfRaH — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 9, 2022

“We have been lied to from the very beginning. Covid has been a fear campaign used to radically transform our society,” she concluded.

Walensky’s acknowledgment echoes an admission last month by Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding children in the hospital.

“And what we mean by that: If a child goes into the hospital, they automatically get tested for COVID and they get counted as a COVID-hospitalized individual, when, in fact, they may go in for a broken leg or appendicitis or something like that. So it’s over counting the number of children who are, quote, hospitalized with COVID as opposed to because of COVID,” Fauci said.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was slammed for spreading “false” COVID information, Law Officer reported.

“We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to coronavirus, she claimed during oral arguments over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on Friday.

The justice was called out by several sources, including Politifact.

In a sharp rebuke, PolitiFact rated the statement as “False,” writing in-part:

“While the number of coronavirus-positive pediatric hospitalizations has risen with the spread of the omicron variant, Sotomayor’s number was way off.

“At the time she made this comment, federal data showed that fewer than 5,000 coronavirus-positive children were in the hospital. In fact, fewer than 83,000 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19 — cumulatively — since August 2020.

“There are over 100,000 cases among children, but scientists say that few of those are severe.”

The Washington Post was among those chastising Sotomayor. They perform what they call “The Pinocchio Test” and gave Sotomayor “four Pinocchios” for her “absurdly high” figure, arguing that “it’s important for Supreme Court justices to make rulings based on correct data.”

