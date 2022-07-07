Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A police impersonator accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy after striking the teen with his truck was arrested Wednesday in Panorama City. The crime occurred about 8 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Tupper Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Ottoniel Mendoza, 38, was identified as the suspect. He reportedly hit the young male teen with his 2019 gray Toyota Tundra while the victim was riding a bicycle. After striking the victim, the suspect exited his truck, showed the boy a badge and told him he was a police officer, LAPD officials said.

After the collision, Mendoza reportedly directed the victim to get into his truck. A keen observer witnessed the crash and apparently followed the suspect vehicle while calling for police assistance, KTLA reported.

Officers responding to the scene and were able to locate Mendoza’s vehicle in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Tupper Street. The boy was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment due to unspecified injuries.

Another man reportedly picked up after the crime had taken place was subsequently released following a preliminary investigation. However, Mendoza was booked on suspicion of kidnapping.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said Mendoza had a shady scheme that did not work, thanks to the witness.

“I think this could have ended a very different way had our officers not located the individual,” Hamilton said. “Fortunately for us, a community member observed what occurred and called 911, and started following the suspect after he placed the victim in the vehicle.”

Responding to questions regarding Mendoza’s method of operation, Hamilton said, “I will say this. He presented himself as a police officer with fake credentials.”

The deputy chief said the suspect did not possess a firearm during the crime.

Authorities believe Mendoza may have victimized other youths. LAPD released photos of the accused kidnapper and his truck in an attempt to identify additional victims, KTLA reported.

Anyone with details about Mendoza, or believe they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call Detective Bryce Kirk at 818-838-0910.