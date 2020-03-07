GLENPOOL, Okla. — Oklahoma police made an unusual discovery during a traffic stop this week.
Officers of Glenpool Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Sunday. The focus turned toward the passenger, Heidi Kolteryahn. Police eventually conducted a search and found close to a pound of meth, plus scales and baggies. So it sounds like they had a good possession for sales case. Yet that was not all that was found.
They also found a baby squirrel in her bag, with a dropper of baby formula, Fox 23 reported.
The woman told officers her son found the squirrel as he was working at his tree trimming job.
The Oklahoma Game Warden brought the squirrel to a state-certified rehabilitation agent and arrested the woman for possession of wildlife during a closed season.
The game warden says they won’t prosecute people if they are being a Good Samaritan, but you must contact the game warden’s office for guidance on how to help the animal and where to bring them.
People without proper knowledge of caring for wildlife can make matters worse through improper care. There’s also the risk of domesticating the animal to the point where it can’t fend for itself in the wild. Wild Heart Ranch is a licensed animal rescue trained in caring for wildlife of all kinds. Wild Heart encourages anyone who finds an animal in distress to call them for assistance. They advise not to feed the animal or try to nurse it back to health on your own.
Fox 23 did not report whether the woman faced charges related the the pound of methamphetamine.