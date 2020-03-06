NEW YORK – In what looks like a pack of animals, New York City police have released “sickening” surveillance video that captured a vicious street corner robbery of a 15-year-old girl.

According to reports, it was a group of cruel teenage boys who attacked her Thursday afternoon in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and made off with her Air Jordans.

“A 15-year-old female was approached by a group of individuals, and was punched and kicked to the ground and had her property removed,” police said Friday.

NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey called the video “sickening” in a tweet Friday morning.

“We cannot allow this behavior in our community,” he said.

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

The video begins with the girl already on the ground and one of the boys kicking her in the chest and face, the New York Post reported. He is then joined by the others, including one who jumps on top of her, then kicks her in the head.

The paper reported the girl was robbed of her Air Jordan sneakers.

In addition to having her Air Jordans stolen, the mob also made off with her cellphone and debit card.

The teenage girl was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County to be treated for bruising and head trauma, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).