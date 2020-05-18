After being arrested on outstanding warrants, A Flippin (AR) police officer discovered a unique hair bow on the suspect, Jessica Kropp, 38.

According to the THV11, the officer noticed a small plastic bag full of what appeared to be meth, fashioned as a bow in Kropp’s hair.

The arrest affidavit states that she said, “what?” after the officer said, “you have a bow in your hair, made from a bag of meth.” She said, “sh–, I didn’t know that was here, someone else put that there and I didn’t know what it was.”

Kropp was also found with other various drug paraphernalia. She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended drivers license, and no liability insurance.