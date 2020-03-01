ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Once again disproving the myth that “drugs are a victimless crime,” a woman was arrested on Friday after she ran over her 11-year-old son and then drove off with her toddler while high on a controlled substance, according to Oklahoma law enforcement authorities.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said Ashley Blizzard, 31, was trying to leave her home near the small town of Foyil, Okla. when her husband and 11-year-old son attempted to stop her because she appeared to be under the influence, Fox 23 reported.

As the apparently impaired woman was getting into her vehicle with her 2-year-old, her older son tried to stop her by opening the driver’s door and grabbing the steering wheel, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Blizzard still drove off, striking the 11-year-old with the driver’s side door, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact caused the 11-year-old boy to fall to the ground and his hands were then run over by the vehicle.

The child went to tell his father that his mom “ran over his hands,” according to the arrest report, FOX23 reported.

When deputies located Blizzard, they found the 31-year-old inside her vehicle with her two-year-old in the front seat with no type of restraint on.

The toddler was also standing on what appeared to be a broken meth pipe, according to the arrest report obtained by FOX23.

Blizzard was arrested and taken to the Rogers County jail, Fox reported.

Jail records show the 31-year-old is facing several charges including, child endangerment, child abuse, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.