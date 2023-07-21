Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Oklahoma officers engaged in a lengthy standoff Thursday in the small town of Verdigris. In the end, law enforcement authorities are investigating a triple murder-suicide after a woman and three children were found dead inside.

The situation began about 4 p.m. when a local patrol officer saw fireworks go off outside the home on Cypress Street and Dogwood Court, according to Hunter McKee with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The officer went to investigate and asked for backup. Not long after, officers discovered a person armed with a weapon barricaded inside the residence, McKee said, according to 2 News Oklahoma.

Once the standoff developed, multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshal, ATF, and OSBI. The stalemate lasted three-hours, authorities confirmed.

Finally, when law enforcement personnel were unable to communicate with the barricaded suspect, they entered the home and found a woman and three children dead from gunshot wounds, KOCO reported.

Officials have not released identifying information regarding the children or woman involved, and no further details were immediately available. OSBI is the lead agency on the investigation.

Verdigris is located within Rogers County near the Tulsa metropolitan area.