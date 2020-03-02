ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis deployed a Taser to subdue a suspect who fired a weapon at an officer on Saturday, officials said.
The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Officers were investigating narcotic-related violence in the area when they witnessed a 28-year-old man conducting “hand to hand transactions,” the police department said in a press release. As a result, officers approached the suspect who then fled on foot.
An unnamed officer, 24, ordered the suspect to stop. According to police, the suspect fired a single round through the pocket of a hoodie at the same moment the officer successfully deployed the Taser, dropping the shooter to the ground, which allowed officers to take him into custody.
The fortunate officer now has a sweatshirt that will be a topic of discussion, but was otherwise unharmed. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault on a police officer.
Shortly after, a 24-year-old woman ran past the crime tape, police said. Her connection to the arrestee is unknown. Nevertheless, she was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the investigation.