ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis deployed a Taser to subdue a suspect who fired a weapon at an officer on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Officers were investigating narcotic-related violence in the area when they witnessed a 28-year-old man conducting “hand to hand transactions,” the police department said in a press release. As a result, officers approached the suspect who then fled on foot.