As sports figures decide how they’ll protest all the “bad things going on in America,” one NFL lineman said he’ll be standing for the national anthem, and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt took that issue head-on Monday, Yahoo Sports reported. He made it clear on Twitter that he will not be kneeling during the national anthem, citing the opportunities presented to his immigrant grandmother in the United States.

“Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” Tuitt tweeted on July 27. “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

Tuitt, 27, is a six-year NFL veteran who has been a fixture in the Steelers’ starting lineup for five seasons. He took his stance from a position of leadership in the Steelers locker room.