“I worked in law enforcement in two large agencies alongside my black, brown, white, yellow, red, purple peers, I never once saw a hint of police brutality,” Jahn said. “Does that mean it doesn’t exist? Absolutely not and it’s important to address those atrocities when they manifest, to exercise critical thinking, and to also rebuke the divisive narrative exacerbated by the media in order to garner their ratings as they exploit our emotive state.”

Seth Jahn’s Story – “One Nation. One Team. 14 Stories.”

Continuing, the Paralympian then addressed the history of slavery, pointing out that the U.S. is not alone in human history in allowing the practice but fought a Civil War that cost hundreds of thousands of American lives to end it. He also noted that slavery still exists in parts of the world today, Daily Wire reported.

“Where are the social justice warriors and the news journalists there to bring their ruminations to these real atrocities? And yet in all of history, only one country has fought to abolish slavery, the United States of America, where nearly 400,000 men died to fight for the abolishment of slavery underneath the same stars and bars that our athletes take a knee for,” Jahn said. “Their sacrifice is tainted with every knee that touches the ground. It’s shameful and embarrassing.”

“I have draped nine of my brothers’ caskets who died fighting for those oppressed with that same flag that is humiliated every time I see an athlete kneel,” Jahn said, wrapping up his speech. “I want to be clear, I would gladly give my life to preserve every athletes’ right to express their First Amendment right – though I doubt they’d reciprocate the same gesture – but not while representing our country on the pitch. Do that on your own individual platform and I’ll support that all day. I’ll help you.”

“The individual athlete does not speak for every athlete in our federation, yet they represent us all and cost an exorbitant amount of funds that could be allocated to the same communities they say they’re advocating for. Every company in the world has these policies in place to ensure employees do not embarrass or speak on behalf of a mission statement unless in an elected position, so why is it not the same here? After being in staff positions on the senior teams, youth national teams, and a player with the national team, a great number of the biggest in our federation vehemently disagree with kneeling, behind closed doors of course, but they are ostracized for voicing their positions within the team or publicly, which I am not afraid to do. I’ve earned the right. I promised I’d keep their identities concealed, but how do you think this ultimately affects the culture and cohesiveness of the team and their performance? United we stand, divided we kneel. I vote to preserve Policy 604-1,” Jahn concluded.

The vote – 71% in favor with only a simply majority required – directly followed this sensational seven-minute dissent by Seth Jahn, a US Paralympian who is a current member US Soccer Athlete Council. pic.twitter.com/vH4Pc4vkT4 — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) February 27, 2021

While reviewing this story on several news platforms, Law Officer quickly learned that woke, progressive cancel culture labeled Jahn’s patriotism as “hateful” and “racist.” We’re not going to link to their sites because, quite frankly, the articles are horrible and filled with attacks.

We respect and appreciate Jahn and the courage it took to speak up in defending the United States and our history, along with the truth that hundreds of thousands of soldiers died to end racism. Recreating it in its present day form is caustic and destructive.