U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Young was a 16-year military veteran as well as a popular fitness and fashion influencer on Instagram. Sadly, she died by suicide, devastated friends shared on Saturday.

Young, 34, first enlisted when she was about 18 years old. During her service, she completed two tours in Afghanistan, the Daily Mail reported.

Young took her own life, leaving behind her 12-year-old daughter, whom friends described as “her whole world” in a heartbreaking GoFundMe announcement, according to the New York Post.

Sarah Maine is the COO of veteran-owned activewear brand Curves N Combatboots. She broke the news of Young’s death through the fundraising campaign.

“Our good friend and athlete Michelle was taken from us by suicide,” she wrote. “Michelle was a beautiful soul, an amazing friend, a single mother, a soldier, and is proof you never know what someone is going through or what demons they may be fighting. We will never fill the gaps in our hearts and will always be left with questions.”

“From the outside looking in it looked like she had it all,” Maine wrote in a separate post. “Mental illness is so prevalent especially in the military. We need to find a way to do better.”

Beyond her life in the Army, Young gained a following of more than 100,000 people on her Instagram account where she modeled apparel from Curves N Combatboots.

Young had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. ( michelleyoung17/Instagram)

The part-time social media influencer was an advocate for better mental health treatment for veterans while also shining a light on homelessness among former soldiers.

In September, she produced a post during Suicide Prevention Week recalling her older brother’s suicide when he was only 14 years old. As a result, she encouraged anybody feeling the need to end their life to reach out for help, The Post reported.

“That day forever changed my life, but it also created a passion for helping others that I don’t think I would have had if I didn’t experience the pain of losing him,” Young noted.

Just days before Young’s suicide, she shared a post celebrating her daughter Gracie’s birthday.

Young and her daughter, Gracie. ( michelleyoung17/Instagram)



Friends remembered Young as a doting single mother to Gracie. ( michelleyoung17/Instagram)

“Happy birthday to the sweetest girl I’ve ever known,” Young wrote. “She’s a force to be reckoned with, she’s witty, ambitious, kind, compassionate, intelligent, hardworking, hilarious, and selfless.

“I cried the entire time I made this. I love you forever, kiddo. The best part about my life is being your momma.”

Young often spoke of her grandfather, a Navy veteran who served in WWII.

It’s unclear how or where Young took her life, according to the Daily Mail.

Vet Radio Syndicate, a veteran-oriented media channel, mourned Young’s death and remembered her as “a dear friend and a wonderful soul.”

“We sponsored her in a few of her fitness competitions as well as her coming on and doing shows about recruiting for the Army and National Guard,” read a social media post.

“Yesterday she took her own life and the demons won whatever battle she was dealing with….No one knows what drives people over the edge and sometimes those demons just won’t let go,”

“Hand salute young lady, you will be missed,” the post concluded.

