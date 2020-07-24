PHILADELPHIA — The district attorney in Philadelphia is warning federal officers that they could face arrest if they bring their tactics of “abuse of power” to his city.

The threats were made by District Attorney Larry Krasner, who has accused President Trump of “acting like an authoritarian dictator.” The woke prosecutor took his jabs while appearing as a guest on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Thursday. During the show, he cautioned the president not to send federal agents to his city, Fox News reported.

Krasner says the back-up forces are not required in Philadelphia.

“While the City of Philadelphia has not received any formal notification that federal agents will be sent here, we would use all available means to resist such an abuse of power,” the district attorney said in a tweet on Monday.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a moratorium on the use of tear gas in most situations, including to disperse crowds of nonviolent people.

The commissioner’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on how the city would theoretically deal with arresting or detaining federal officers if they were accused of using excessive force during a protest or riot.