NEW YORK – NYPD released disturbing video that captured the execution-style slaying of a 26-year-old New York man last weekend.
The victim, Peter Panthier from Queens, was gunned down in Brooklyn at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, police said, according to the New York Post.
Video footage of the shooting outside of 624 Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway shows the duo apparently taking a casual stroll on a sidewalk before the suspect pulls out a gun and fires a round into Panthier’s head.
Video shows the victim instantly dropping to the ground as the gunman fled on foot after the cold-blooded assassination.
Panthier was transported to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, but the head wound proved fatal.
The suspect remains at large as of early Thursday.