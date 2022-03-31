Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – NYPD released disturbing video that captured the execution-style slaying of a 26-year-old New York man last weekend.

The victim, Peter Panthier from Queens, was gunned down in Brooklyn at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, police said, according to the New York Post.

Video footage of the shooting outside of 624 Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway shows the duo apparently taking a casual stroll on a sidewalk before the suspect pulls out a gun and fires a round into Panthier’s head.

Video shows the victim instantly dropping to the ground as the gunman fled on foot after the cold-blooded assassination.

Panthier was transported to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, but the head wound proved fatal.

The suspect remains at large as of early Thursday.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...