JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Johnstown Police Department in Pennsylvania sadly reports the line of duty death of K9 Titan who suffered a tragic fall down an elevator shaft while searching for burglary suspects on Saturday.

Interim Chief of Police Chad Miller said officers responded to a commercial burglary in progress around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday at an old Goodwill warehouse.

As a result, officers found two suspects hiding in the building but soon learned there were three more, WKYC reported.

Officer Brian Stevens and his partner, K9 Titan, responded to assist with a search for the outstanding suspects.

While looking for the intruders, Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft from the fourth floor and suffered a fatal fall. BLM, SQUAD MEMBERS PUSHING DEMS, BIDEN TO ABOLISH PRISON