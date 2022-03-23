Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Reading Police arrested Sean Samuels, 37, Tuesday night in Hamburg, Pennsylvania once he was identified as the suspect in the crime, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

On the morning of March 16, officers responded to a local hospital regarding a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 1200 block of Hill Road.

The teen said she was walking to school when she was abducted and taken to another location where the perpetrator sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Investigators later identified Samuels as the suspect. As a result, he was taken into custody Tuesday evening, according to the news outlet.

Once he was taken into custody, authorities said he was positively identified as a suspect through fingerprints. DNA evidence was also submitted and is pending, according to police.

Samuels is being held on charges related to the abduction and sexual assault as well as a probation violation, police said.