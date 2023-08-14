Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Terrifying video from a Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a house was blown to bits in a Pennsylvania neighborhood on Saturday, claiming the lives of five people and leaving a sixth person in critical condition. Among the dead are a 38-year-old man and his 12-year-old son who lived nearby, according to reports.

The house on Rustic Ridge Drive in Plum Borough — a suburb outside Pittsburgh — is seen in doorbell camera footage, obtained by WTAE, exploding in a giant fireball about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. At least two other homes were also destroyed and about a dozen other residences were damaged by the blast, officials confirmed.

Plum Police Chief Lanny Conley said the Allegheny County medical examiner determined that four adults and one child died from the horrific blast in the Rustic Ridge Estates neighborhood. Two of the five deceased victims were identified as Casey Clontz and his son, Keegan, the Trib reported.

Casey and Keegan lived nearby on Brookside Drive. They were at the house at 141 Rustic Ridge Drive when it exploded, the family said. It was unclear what they were doing there, though the family said Casey was very friendly with the neighbors.

The cause of the lethal explosion is underway, although Allegheny County officials cautioned that it could take months to complete, the New York Post reported.

WATCH RING DOORBELL CAMERA VIDEO

Assistant Chief Steve Imbarlina of the Allegheny County Emergency Services said 57 firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues, including heat-related injuries, WTAE reported.

The three other people who died during the explosion have not yet been identified.

Among the injured, two people have been released from the hospital, while one was listed in critical condition, Imbarlina said. He also confirmed the investigation will take a considerable amount of time to complete.

“There will be lots of forensic testing to be able to tell anything one way or another. This investigation may last for months if not years,” he said.

SEE AFTERMATH OF EXPLOSION

Casey worked for Peoples Gas and was an avid Steelers fan. Keegan was a member of the Plum Mustangs youth football team and was preparing to begin junior high, WTAE reported.

“Keegan and Casey were their most happy when they were spending time at the lake with their lake family and friends. They swam, did boating and loved cruising around in their golf cart,” the family said in a statement.

Casey Clontz (right), 38, and his son, Keegan, 12, were killed in the explosion. ( Casey Clontz/Facebook)

“Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many including their family, friends, and community,” the statement added.

Casey and his wife, Jennifer, were married for 14 years. They also have a daughter, Addie, 10. The husband was known as “a football and gymnastics dad.”

Mike Huwar, president of Peoples Gas, said his crews arrived at the scene within 15 minutes of the explosion.

“We immediately began checks in the area for leakages, including smell checks and testing for gas underground and in the air,” Huwar told WTAE.

“We also verified consistent pressure at tour regulation stations. At this point we can share that our system was operating as designed,” he added.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...