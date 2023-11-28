Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The parents of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who have been grieving his death since he was murdered in Palmdale on September 16, 2023, have announced their intention to sue the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Board of Supervisors.

The Clinkunbroomer family attorney, Brad Gage, accused LASD as well as county leaders of knowingly putting deputies lives at risk by mandating excessive amounts of overtime, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Like most law enforcement agencies across the country, LASD is dealing with a staffing crisis. As a result, deputies are forced into working unwanted overtime on many occasions to compensate for the vacancies.

The government claim filed by the family on Monday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, argues that mandatory overtime jeopardizes the safety of the community and endangers the lives of deputies.

Gage noted that Deputy Clinkunbroomer was forced to work more than 100 hours of overtime each month.

“I know that he talked to his family about how many hours he was having to work and how fatigued he was, he complained about being tired,” Gage said.

According to FOX 11, LASD said it could not comment on pending litigation, but issued the following statement:

“The senseless ambush murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was the epitome of evil and the Department continues to mourn his death. We lost a valued member of our Department family who was committed to serving our communities. The Sheriff’s Department remains committed to securing a successful prosecution against the individual responsible for Ryan’s murder. Our thoughts continue to remain with the entire Clinkunbroomer family.”

