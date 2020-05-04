Overland Park (KS) police have confirmed an officer has died after exchanging gunfire with a suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

The shooting was reported in the area of 123rd and Antioch in Overland Park, Kansas.

Sources say that the officer, who was off-duty at the time, witnessed a hit and run collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

He followed the suspect and called the incident in to Overland Park Police.

The suspect stopped the vehicle at 123rd and Antioch, and exchanged gunfire with the officer as the officer approached.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was killed. The officer, who has not been identified yet died after being transported to the hospital.

The officer leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Law Officer has confirmed the identity of the officer but we are awaiting publishing until the agency announces.

The officer was highly trained both in firearms and tactics. he was well liked by the entire law enforcement community.

Overland Park Police have not lost an officer in the line of duty since Officer Deanna Rose was killed in 1985.