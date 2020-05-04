SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder after he was alleged to have shot and wounded another officer during a camping trip in the California desert, NBC News reported.

Three off-duty officers were camping, drinking and shooting at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area late Saturday when one of the officers was struck by a single round, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating.

The wounded officer was airlifted to a trauma center and was expected to survive, sheriff’s officials said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder area, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Ismael Tamayo was arrested in connection with the investigation of attempted murder, sheriff’s officials said. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that he had a firearm at the time of his arrest.

“For reasons still under investigation, Ismael Tamayo shot the victim, striking him in the upper body,” SBSD said in a statement.

Tamayo, 44, is assigned to the police department’s Newton Division, just south of downtown Los Angeles. He holds the rank of Police Officer III, officials said.

The victim, 48, is also an officer, according to LAPD. The third person was described as a supervisor, KTLA reported.

In a statement, LAPD Chief Michel Moore expressed “disappointment” and “frustration” and said, “The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer, apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern. I spoke earlier this morning with San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon, pledging our full support of their criminal investigation. I am thankful our injured officer is in stable condition and expected to survive. I am committed to determining what and how this occurred.”

Tamayo had been relieved of his police powers pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation, reported NBC Los Angeles.

SBSD said the investigation was ongoing. LAPD Internal Affairs will conduct a simultaneous investigation.

Bail for Tamayo was set at $1 million pending his initial appearance in San Bernardino County Superior Court, which was scheduled for Tuesday, records show.

