SEMINOLE, Okla. — A police corporal in Oklahoma sustained serious burns last Friday after he responded to reports of a residential fire, only to find his own home burning with his family still inside, according to authorities.

Cpl. Anthony Louie of the Seminole Police Department, located about 50 miles east of Oklahoma City, Okla., entered the burning home in the early hours of Nov. 13 and rescued his entire family from the blaze, according to a Facebook post by Seminole FOP Lodge 138.

“Upon entering the residence he had to run through the flame engulfed porch and in doing so sustained serious burns and smoke inhalation injuries,” wrote the FOP. “Officer Louie’s family was not physically injured due to his bravery and quick action.”

As many of our citizens know by now, Officer Anthony Louie was injured in the early morning hours of Friday November… Posted by Seminole FOP Lodge 138 on Friday, November 13, 2020

The condition of Louie is unknown at this time and it’s not clear what ignited the blaze, Fox News reported.

Many Seminole residents, upon hearing of his actions, reached out to provide clothing and household items that were lost in the fire, according to the FOP Facebook page.

The outpouring of support and love for Corporal Louie and his family from the citizens of Seminole and beyond has been… Posted by Seminole FOP Lodge 138 on Saturday, November 14, 2020

“The overwhelming support received for Officer Louie has been amazing and his family and fellow officers wish to thank each and every person for their thoughts and prayers,” a social media post added.