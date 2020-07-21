Two SWAT officers were shot in north Columbus amid a barricade situation, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Beulah Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Fortunately, both SWAT officers are expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect remained barricaded as more officers and deputies responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m., ABC 6 reported.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said a probate court warrant was being served. The sheriff’s office said the suspect has mental health problems, and was considered to be a danger to the community.