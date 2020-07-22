COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture on social media of a shattered body shield after SWAT deputies came under fire while serving a probate warrant in North Linden on Tuesday, July 21.

Two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies were shot and both are recovering from their injuries. A seven-hour standoff ensued after the shooting and ended in two suspects being arrested, NBC4 reported.

Life saving equipment. Splintered bullet proof glass reveals this body shield likely saved a deputy’s life Tuesday morning. SWAT team members were serving a probate when deputies came under fire. Two deputies sustained gunshot wounds and are recovering from their injuries. pic.twitter.com/K0L1r7Pj9P — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) July 22, 2020